2015 Porsche Cayenne

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Porsche Cayenne

2015 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, CAM, 21 INCH

2015 Porsche Cayenne

S E-Hybrid, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, CAM, 21 INCH

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6050217
  • Stock #: PC6289
  • VIN: WP1AE2A21FLA52261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6289
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 PORSCHE CAYENNE S E-HYBRID | 3.0L V6 | 416HP | 21 INCH TURBO WHEELS | PREMIUM PLUS | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | RED LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | REAR SUNSHADES | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Its the Acid Green brake calipers that announce to bystanders that this 2015 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is much more environmentally righteous than Porsches other SUVs. The bright-green color contrasts vividly with the rest of the machines more subdued hues. Theres also a green shadow behind the lettering on the E-Hybrids badges.







The electric motor/generator produces 95 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Its fed by a 10.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, mounted under the cargo floor, that can be replenished from an optional onboard 7.2-kW charger using a standard SAE J1772 connector or from Porsches own charging system that mounts on an owners garage wall (its also J1772). Combine the internal-combustion engines output with the electric motors and the total available thrust is 416 horsepower at 5500 rpm with 435 lb-ft of torque on call from 1250 rpm. It all goes into an eight-speed automatic transmission and out through both axles to four 295/35R-21 Yokohama Advan Sport V105 tires. Porsche says that, depending on conditions, the E-Hybrid will scoot around fully electrically for up to 14 miles. Thats perfect for commuters who need to travel only a few miles to work with chargers at both ends of the trip.







With both the engine and the electric motor contributing, this is a truly quick SUV. It whizzes, whirrs, and wallops its way to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, hits 100 mph in 13 seconds flat, and slaps down the quarter-mile in 13.8 seconds at 103 mph. Thats bullet-train acceleration for something weighing 5373 pounds. Whats most satisfying about the E-Hybrid is its consistency of character regardless of driving mode. The steering is nicely weighted and fully communicates whats going on with the chassis. The tires bite into corners with eagerness, and there is always enough power on hand. The eight-speed automatic shifting is always exemplary whether shifted manually, or left to its own logic. The EPA rates the Cayenne S E-Hybrid at 46 MPGe in combined driving while depleting the battery charge and using the electric motor. As a more conventional hybrid, the Porsche is rated at 22 mpg combined; substantially better than other Cayenne models.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
cargo area
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
Active suspension
Exterior entry lights
door pockets
engine oil
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Total speakers: 10
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power outlet(s): 5 total
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Tuned suspension: sport
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Liftgate window: power flip-up
Power door locks: auto-locking
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 333
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 325
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3000
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Electric motor charging time (240V): 3 hours
Electric motor miles per charge: 14
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
tilt/slide
power glass
self-leveling
remotely operated
cooled compartment
Electric Motor HP: 95
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 71
Electric Motor Torque: 229
rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
EV battery capacity: 10.8 kWh

