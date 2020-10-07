2015 Porsche Cayenne

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 LEATHER Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer cargo area PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control Active suspension Exterior entry lights door pockets engine oil Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power outlet(s): 5 total Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Front brake diameter: 14.2 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Tuned suspension: sport Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Liftgate window: power flip-up Power door locks: auto-locking Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 333 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5500 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 325 Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3000 Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Electric motor charging time (240V): 3 hours Electric motor miles per charge: 14 Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure auto delay off tilt/slide power glass self-leveling remotely operated cooled compartment Electric Motor HP: 95 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 71 Electric Motor Torque: 229 rear center folding with storage and pass-thru EV battery capacity: 10.8 kWh

