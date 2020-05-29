Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S 340HP, NAV, PANO, HEATED & VENTILATED, PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

S 340HP, NAV, PANO, HEATED & VENTILATED, PDK

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5136488
  2. 5136488
  3. 5136488
  4. 5136488
  5. 5136488
  6. 5136488
  7. 5136488
  8. 5136488
  9. 5136488
  10. 5136488
  11. 5136488
  12. 5136488
  13. 5136488
  14. 5136488
  15. 5136488
  16. 5136488
  17. 5136488
  18. 5136488
  19. 5136488
  20. 5136488
  21. 5136488
  22. 5136488
  23. 5136488
  24. 5136488
  25. 5136488
  26. 5136488
  27. 5136488
  28. 5136488
  29. 5136488
  30. 5136488
  31. 5136488
  32. 5136488
  33. 5136488
  34. 5136488
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,752KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5136488
  • Stock #: PC5494
  • VIN: WP1AB2A57FLB63111
Exterior Colour
Agate Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2015 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE



This 2015 Porsche Macan S is featured in Matte Black Exterior Wrap and a complementing Black Leather leather Interior. 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with All Wheel Drive experience that generates 340 Horsepower and 339 lb-ft Torque. 7-inch colour touchscreen offering intuitive ease of use gives the interior and luxurious look. Comes with a wide panoramic sunroof to enjoy the sky view. Navigation System with Voice Command. Park Assist for tight parking situations. Sporty Heated Leather seats with power adjustment. Bluetooth enabled this Porsche allows for media file playback, which makes it very efficient and easy to control what you want to listen to also allowing phone call playback through the surround sound. Xenon headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddles, Satellite Radio receiver, electrically folding exterior mirrors, active all-wheel drive with electronic and map-controlled multiplate clutch with Automatic Brake Differential (ABD) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Rain Sensor enabled. full-size airbags for the driver and front passenger, and knee airbags for the driver and passengers. These are supplemented by the Porsche Side Impact Protection (POSIP) system. POSIP consists of side airbags in the front seats, curtain airbags along the entire roof frame and the side windows from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, and side impact protection elements in the doors. Side airbags are standard for the rear compartment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2014 Infiniti QX60 7...
 97,257 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 Co...
 135,374 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 75,486 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory