2015 PORSCHE MACAN S | 340HP AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2015 Porsche Macan S is featured in Matte Black Exterior Wrap and a complementing Black Leather leather Interior. 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with All Wheel Drive experience that generates 340 Horsepower and 339 lb-ft Torque. 7-inch colour touchscreen offering intuitive ease of use gives the interior and luxurious look. Comes with a wide panoramic sunroof to enjoy the sky view. Navigation System with Voice Command. Park Assist for tight parking situations. Sporty Heated Leather seats with power adjustment. Bluetooth enabled this Porsche allows for media file playback, which makes it very efficient and easy to control what you want to listen to also allowing phone call playback through the surround sound. Xenon headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Three Dimensional LED Taillights, Multifunction Sport steering wheel with gearshift paddles, Satellite Radio receiver, electrically folding exterior mirrors, active all-wheel drive with electronic and map-controlled multiplate clutch with Automatic Brake Differential (ABD) and Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Rain Sensor enabled. full-size airbags for the driver and front passenger, and knee airbags for the driver and passengers. These are supplemented by the Porsche Side Impact Protection (POSIP) system. POSIP consists of side airbags in the front seats, curtain airbags along the entire roof frame and the side windows from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, and side impact protection elements in the doors. Side airbags are standard for the rear compartment.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
