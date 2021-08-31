+ taxes & licensing
2015 PORSCHE MACAN TURBO | 400HP | 3.6L V6 | PDK | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAM | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE ASSIST | TOW PACKAGE | SIDE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ACTIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS IN FRONT | RED CALIPERS | RED LEATHER INTERIOR | CHRONO PACKAGE | MEMORY SEATS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2015 Porsche Macan Turbo comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker of the 911 and Cayenne. The turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 has 400 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough power you'll find in a small luxury crossover SUV. It does 0-60MPH in 4.4 seconds, which makes the Macan Turbo the undisputed quickest compact crossover you can buy. It has a quick-shifting automated transmission as standard (Porsche's PDK), just like on the automaker's sports cars. This Macan comes in clean White Exterior with Red leather Interior.
Features include a Power Liftgate, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch Touchscreen and an 11-speaker Bose audio system with CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Macan Turbo adds a more powerful engine, LED foglights, full leather upholstery, memory power front sport seats with memory settings, Bose audio system (also adds satellite radio and HD radio) and a navigation system.
The 2015 Macan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a knee airbag for each front passenger. Optional safety features include front parking sensors and a rearview camera. It has an exceptionally well-crafted cabin, and the interior materials have an upscale look and feel, reflecting modern Porsche design themes.
