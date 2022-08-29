Menu
2015 Porsche Macan

140,000 KM

$32,950

+ tax & licensing
BELL AUTO INC.

1-877-378-8581

Contact Seller
S, NoAccident, AWD, Navigation, SportMode, RearHeatsSeats

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

1-877-378-8581

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9094606
  • Stock #: 11841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11841
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED, PERFECT CONDITION, NO ACCIDENT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM STEREO, AIR CONDITIONING, ALLOY WHEELS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BLUETOOTH, CARGO SPACE LIGHTS, CENTER ARM REST, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DUAL AIRBAG, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, DUAL SHIFT MODE, FOG LIGHTS, FRONT MAP LIGHTS, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, HALOGEN HEADLAMPS, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HILL ASCENT CONTROL, INSIDE HOOD RELEASE, INTERMITTENT WIPERS, LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, MAP LIGHTS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER LIFT GATES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, RAIN SENSOR WIPERS. REAR CUPHOLDER, REAR DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOICE COMMAND AND MUCH MORE. This 2015 Porsche Macan S, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. *** 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT* For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #ALLWHEELDRIVE# #NOACCIDENT# #REARHEATEDSEATS# #NAVIGATION# Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Digital/Analog Display
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
REAR HEATED SEATS
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Steering Wheel Control
No accident
Voice Command
Full Carpet floor
Dual Shift Mode

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

