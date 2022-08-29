2015 Porsche Macan

$32,950 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats REAR HEATED SEATS Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control No accident Voice Command Full Carpet floor Dual Shift Mode

