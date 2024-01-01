Menu
Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

2015 RAM ProMaster

17,500 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon |SLT|

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon |SLT|

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

17,500KM
Used
VIN ZFBERFDT7F6958726

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Manual Vented Rear Windows
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
61 L Fuel Tank
95-Amp/Hr 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black bodyside mouldings
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
Tires: 215/55R16XL BWS AS
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
440 kgs 5
380 lbs

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
