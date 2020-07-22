Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

199,717 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

RepoLot

416-777-1775

1500

Location

1542 Queensway Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 1T5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Available for sale: August 18, 2020. This asset has been legally repossessed under the Personal Property Security Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.10 and is being sold to the highest bidder by RepoLot on behalf of a major Canadian bank. The vehicle will be sold in "as-is" condition. The only warranty available is the manufacturer standard warranty, if still available (extended warranties are not provided). The vehicle is sold completely free of all liens and with clear ownership. In addition to your bid you will have to pay HST, Buyer Fee and Licensing Fee. RepoLot is a national liquidator of repossessed assets on behalf of major financial institutions, operating from 18 locations across Canada. In an open and transparent process, the Public can now buy where the Dealers buy. Bank repossessions are once again available to the Public for bidding. Tens of thousands of repossessed vehicles are resold across Canada annually - don't miss out on your chance to own a repossessed asset at a tremendous value! New units arriving daily. RepoLot Toronto location is servicing all of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Kingston, Hamilton, Brampton, Cambridge, Burlington, Niagara, Aurora, Ottawa, and Barrie.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

