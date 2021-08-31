Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

3500|HIGH ROOF|159 inch WB|3 SEATS|REAR CAMERA

3500|HIGH ROOF|159 inch WB|3 SEATS|REAR CAMERA

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8063926
  • Stock #: 515018
  • VIN: 3C6URVJG7FE515018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3C6URVJG7FE515018, 3500 EXTENDED, HIGH ROOF 159" WHEEL BASE, 3 PASSENGERS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, Bluetooth Audio, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Steering Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls.,  ABS, ESC (Electronic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available.

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

