Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

297,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

SLT*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!!*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

SLT*BTOOTH*PICTURES COMING!!*

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1675783007
  2. 1675783007
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

297,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591196
  • Stock #: A12337
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT7F6A12337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 297,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-SLT -BTOOTH -PICTURES COMING!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

2015 RAM ProMaster S...
 297,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 129,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 306,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory