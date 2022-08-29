2015 Scion FR-S

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9049171

9049171 Stock #: WM19658A

WM19658A VIN: JF1ZNAA13F8700746

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # WM19658A

Mileage 48,760 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.