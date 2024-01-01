$16,590+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
2.0 XT w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C, Cruise Control
2015 Subaru Forester
2.0 XT w/ Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,000KM
VIN JF2SJHDC6FH410788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Rearview Camera, SI-Drive, 6 Speakers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Subaru Forester include:
Rearview Camera
SI-Drive
6 Speakers
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Multi Reflector Halogen Fog Lights
Power Rear Gate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32441
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Safety
Brake Assist
Rollover Sensor
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Power Options
POWER REAR GATE
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Driver Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Si-Drive
Multi Reflector Halogen Fog Lights
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Subaru Forester