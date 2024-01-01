Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C, Aux Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Subaru Forester include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Aux Input<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Paddle Shifters<br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>USB Port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 33545

2015 Subaru Forester

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,000KM
VIN JF2SJCHC8FG526741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Subaru Forester include:

Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Aux Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Paddle Shifters
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 33545

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri-Zone A/C, Nav 20,000 KM $38,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,000 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 34,354 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Forester