$14,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
2015 Subaru Forester
2.5i Touring AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,000KM
VIN JF2SJCHC8FG526741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C, Aux Input and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2015 Subaru Forester include:
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Aux Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Paddle Shifters
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 33545
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2015 Subaru Forester