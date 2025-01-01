Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition and equipped with AWD, power group, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and 2nd set of winter tires and more.</p><p>LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2015 Subaru Forester

224,000 KM

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Forester

BASE

12645564

2015 Subaru Forester

BASE

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJCBCXFH528283

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition and equipped with AWD, power group, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and 2nd set of winter tires and more.

LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2015 Subaru Forester BASE for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru Forester BASE 224,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Vibe Base for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Pontiac Vibe Base 221,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura TLX V6 Elite for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Acura TLX V6 Elite 260,000 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2015 Subaru Forester