2015 SUBARU IMPREZA 2.0i - SPORT - TECH PACKAGE - BACKUP CAMERA - EYESIGHT - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - LANE DEPATURE WARNING - PRE-COLLISION BRAKING - BRAKE ASSIST - INTELLIGENT KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - POWER SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $12,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2015 Subaru Impreza

92,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i-SPORT-TECH PKG-EYESIGHT-CAMERA-SUNROOF

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i-SPORT-TECH PKG-EYESIGHT-CAMERA-SUNROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAL65F8307731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Subaru Impreza