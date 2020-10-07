Menu
2015 Subaru Impreza

96,000 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pro Drive Auto Sales

647-702-8291

2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

2015 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6193320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Impreza WRX STi
COBB Exhaust Work Wheels Sport Tech
This 2015 Subaru Impreza WRX STi Is Finished In A Brilliant White Exterior And Paired With A Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded w. True Keyless Entry with Push To Start, Leather Seats, Harmon Kardon Audio System, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Raido, Heated Seats, Sunroof & Much More.
This Subaru Impreza WRX STi Is Also Equipped With A Cobb Exhaust, 18? Work Emotion 11R-FTs, Lachute Skid Plate, Lachute Performance Headers, Eibach Lowering Springs, Perrin Cold Air Intake, & More !!

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$29,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 1 Year/12,000 KM Warranty Included

For More Information or To Book An Appointment, Call (647)-702-8291.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
76 Kingston Road,
Toronto, ON, M4L 1S6
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pro Drive Auto Sales

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

