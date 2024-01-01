Menu
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free, loaded with all options including a 3.6L V6 engine with 6 speed automatic transmission, a/c, power group, leather seats with memory and power, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot detection, navigation, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2015 Subaru Legacy

277,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED

2015 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

277,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4S3BNFL61F3013263

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free, loaded with all options including a 3.6L V6 engine with 6 speed automatic transmission, a/c, power group, leather seats with memory and power, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot detection, navigation, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-XXXX

416-740-7878

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2015 Subaru Legacy