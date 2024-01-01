$9,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Legacy
LIMITED
2015 Subaru Legacy
LIMITED
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free, loaded with all options including a 3.6L V6 engine with 6 speed automatic transmission, a/c, power group, leather seats with memory and power, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot detection, navigation, reverse camera and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-7878