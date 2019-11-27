Excellent 4WD System! Limited Package l Extremely Well-Maintained l 4 Wheel Drive l Clean CarFax l Same Day Financing Approval for All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Certified & Safety Inspected. This 2015 SUBARU OUTBACK LIMITED comes with: Navigation l Leather l Sunroof l Backup Cam l Push Button Start l Heated Seats l Cross Traffic Alert l Blind Spot Monitor l Bluetooth l Alloy Wheels. Trades Are Welcome! At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-picked, gone through 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner. We carry over 250 high quality vehicles for you to choose. Visit our indoor showroom or schedule a Test Drive today!
Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Luggage Rack
- Rear Spoiler
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- Cross-Traffic Alert
