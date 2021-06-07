This Subaru WRX is an astonishing all-wheel-drive performer with good space and all-season capability. This 2015 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner, and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 86,000 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Radio data system
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Hill holder system
high-performance
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners||null
illuminated audio controls integrated in steering wheel
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and steering wheel-mounted controls
MediaHub for iPod/USB integration
SiriusXM Satellite Radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included)
Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents|Day-Night Rearview Mirror|Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination|Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlet...
electronic throttle control and dual active valve control system|Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist|Mechanical Limited Slip Differential|Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: STI centre caps|Tires: 245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT|Steel Spare Wheel|Compact Spare Tire Mount...
6-speaker system and vehicle-speed-sensitive volume|Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock|Integrated Roof Antenna|2 LCD Monitors In The Front|Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
separate height-and tilt-adjustable head restraints and STI embroidered headrests|Driver Seat|Passenger Seat|60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat|Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column|Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Whee...
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins|Systems Monitor|Outside Temp Gauge|Analog Display|Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints|Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest|1 Seatback Storage Pocket|Seats w/Leatherette Back Material|Perimeter Alarm|Engi...
