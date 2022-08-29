Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

2015 Subaru WRX

2015 Subaru WRX

STI SPORT TECH-6 SPEED-SUNROOF-LEATHER-120KMS-CERTIFIED

2015 Subaru WRX

STI SPORT TECH-6 SPEED-SUNROOF-LEATHER-120KMS-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9051016
  • Stock #: 22-119881
  • VIN: JF1VA2U64F9831881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-119881
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**BEST DEAL IN TOWN - SAVE $$$**{CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED}  $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS From 4.99 % o.a.c.! ONLY 120,000KMS!! ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED **  FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS! PRACTICALLY BRAND NEW!  **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


***********************CHECK OUT THIS SLLLLEEEKK & SPORTY WRX STI***********************


WELL EQUIPPED **SPORT TECH PKG**!! FINISHED IN DARK GREY METALLIC ON BLACK INTERIOR!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features! 2.5L I-4CYL TURBO!!! SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! 6 SPEED MANUAL!! CUSTOM EXHAUST! HARMON KARDON SYSTEM!! POWER SUNROOF!!  NAVIGATION! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START! TINTS!! SPORT WHEELS & So Much More!! NON SMOKER!! OIL/FILTER CHANGED! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE! ! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!! A PERFORMANCE SEDAN WITH RALLY HERITAGE!!


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 21 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

