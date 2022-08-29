$27,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX
STI SPORT TECH-6 SPEED-SUNROOF-LEATHER-120KMS-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,988
- Listing ID: 9051016
- Stock #: 22-119881
- VIN: JF1VA2U64F9831881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 120,000KMS!! 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL DEALERSHIP SERVICE RECORDS! Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome!

WELL EQUIPPED SPORT TECH PKG. FINISHED IN DARK GREY METALLIC ON BLACK INTERIOR. 2.5L I-4CYL TURBO. SYMMETRICAL ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 6 SPEED MANUAL. CUSTOM EXHAUST. HARMON KARDON SYSTEM. POWER SUNROOF. NAVIGATION. BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE. KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START. TINTS. SPORT WHEELS. NON SMOKER. OIL/FILTER CHANGED. ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE.
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE!

Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961
Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com
Vehicle Features
