Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

72,304 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Touring w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,304KM
Used
VIN JF2GPACCXF9243875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25274
  • Mileage 72,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Windshield wiper de-icer

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Automatic A/C
6.2" Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek