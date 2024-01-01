Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>new arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, heated seats,</p><p>accident free with lots of life left, very economical with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

266,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1727383028
  2. 1727383033
  3. 1727383039
  4. 1727383044
  5. 1727383047
  6. 1727383053
  7. 1727383056
  8. 1727383060
  9. 1727383067
  10. 1727383072
  11. 1727383076
  12. 1727383079
  13. 1727383082
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPBDC0FH216646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9329
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

new arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, heated seats,

accident free with lots of life left, very economical with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2015 Acura RDX Tech for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Acura RDX Tech 265,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 206,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 246,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek