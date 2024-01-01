$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
266,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPBDC0FH216646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9329
- Mileage 266,000 KM
Vehicle Description
new arrival local trade from franchise dealer in good condition, well equipped with sunroof, alloy wheels, bluetooth, reverse camera, heated seats,
accident free with lots of life left, very economical with LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek