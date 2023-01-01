$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
217,327KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10325841
- Stock #: UI20746A
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK7FU925975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,327 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
