$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-831-0578
2015 Toyota Corolla
4CYL | MANUAL | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,995
- Listing ID: 10159512
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC287566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER / BLUETOOTH / SUNROOF / and more!
*Vehicle Had Previous Accident $24556*
Manual, 4 Cyl, 5 Pass, Leather, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Sun Roof, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Aux, USB, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Just Arrived!!!
Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only
Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3
info@mapleccars.ca
www.mapleccars.ca
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Vehicle Features
