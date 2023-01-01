Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

63,646 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2015 Toyota Corolla

Location

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325829
  • Stock #: UE20677B
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7FC257172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UE20677B
  • Mileage 63,646 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

