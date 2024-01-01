Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Toyota Corolla

106,380 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

S w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,380KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE9FC472147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Automatic Headlamp System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Power Locks & Windows
USB & AUX Port
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2015 Toyota Corolla