Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

  1. 4475310
  2. 4475310
  3. 4475310
  4. 4475310
  5. 4475310
  6. 4475310
  7. 4475310
Contact Seller

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4475310
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6FC267174
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2015 Toyota Corolla LE Automatic
Mileage: 146000K.m
Clean Carfax ( No accident ) - ONE OWNER Car, WINTER tires

* Backup Camera
* 6.1" Touch panel Display audio
* Automatic Transmission
* USB input
* Bluetooth
* 6 Speakers
* Cruise Control
* Keyless Entry
* Premium Fabric Seat Material
* Heated Driver and Passenger Seats
* High Solar Energy Absorbing Windows Glass
* LED Headlamps

Actual pictures are provided ,

Financing from 3.5% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at : 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 5383 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee.Prices are subject to change without notice.All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoPluto

2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 107,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento FWD...
 87,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 173,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130

Send A Message