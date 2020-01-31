Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

| NO ACCIDENTS |

2015 Toyota Corolla

| NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,839KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4673445
  • Stock #: 16873A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5FC409742
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 6634 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2015 Toyota Corolla S | FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Reviews: * Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

