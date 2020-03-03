Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

| NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM |

2015 Toyota Corolla

| NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,288KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4739613
  • Stock #: 16890A
  • VIN: 2T1BPRHE7FC270348
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 36240 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Green 2015 Toyota Corolla LE ECO FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca/used or call our sales department 416-766-1155. Reviews: * Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca

