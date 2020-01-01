Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

74,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

416-745-0630

2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

MTM Auto Sales Ltd

5401 Steeles Avenue W., Unit #2, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

416-745-0630

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6295608
  • Stock #: 12907
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3FC431707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO  HIDDEN FEE,CLEAN CARPROOF,ACCIDENT FREE, MINT CONDITION. SAFTY INCLUDED.PURCHASE THIS BEAUTIFUL & ECONOMY CAR TODAY AND GET WITH 36 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY UP TO $1000.00 PER CLAIM FOR FREE.SPECIAL LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE .EVERYONE WELLCOME ,GOOD,NEW AND BAD CREDIT.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

