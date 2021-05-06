Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

326,000 KM

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $490

$6,400

+ taxes & licensing

326,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7092214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 326,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHIPPERS SPECIAL,$6400,+HST & LICENSING,SAFETY AVAILABLE $490 EXTRA,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

