2015 Toyota Corolla

122,755 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

S W/ Backup Cam, Moonroof, Auto Climate

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,755KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9344011
  • Stock #: 15884
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC229853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15884
  • Mileage 122,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Automatic Headlamp System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Power Locks & Windows
USB & AUX Port
6.1” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

