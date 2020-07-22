Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4 AWD

167,000 KM

LE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

LE,AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$13888,+ HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Included
AM/FM CD Player

