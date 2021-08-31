2015 Toyota RAV4

$24,799 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8061415

8061415 Stock #: IS18820A

IS18820A VIN: 2T3DFREV8FW248736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.