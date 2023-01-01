Menu
2015 Toyota Yaris

61,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

|CE|

|CE|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10386897
  • Stock #: 025862
  • VIN: VNKJTUD3XFA025862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
42 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Instrument Panel Bin
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft
Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating
seat recline and driver seat vertical adjustment
Body-Coloured Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

