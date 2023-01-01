2015 Toyota Yaris

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10386897

025862 VIN: VNKJTUD3XFA025862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 025862

Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Fixed Rear Windows Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Driver Knee Airbag Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P175/65R15 AS -inc: temporary spare tire Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 42 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Additional Features Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Instrument Panel Bin Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VVT-i -inc: aluminum alloy block Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger fore/aft Sequential Multiport Electronic Fuel Injection and Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating seat recline and driver seat vertical adjustment Body-Coloured Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

