Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANR21 as of 05/25/2016. Has an active recall with code #CANR80 as of 04/23/2019. Was involved in an accident on 12/21/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $6721 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 01/02/2024 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2015 Toyota Yaris

58,962 KM

Details Description Features

$15,590

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Yaris

LE w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE w/ A/C, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

58,962KM
Used
VIN VNKKTUD31FA039265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Smart stop technology

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
6.1" Touch Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Toyota Yaris