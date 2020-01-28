Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Yaris

3dr HB Auto CE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Yaris

3dr HB Auto CE

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

  1. 4568283
  2. 4568283
  3. 4568283
  4. 4568283
  5. 4568283
  6. 4568283
  7. 4568283
  8. 4568283
  9. 4568283
  10. 4568283
  11. 4568283
  12. 4568283
  13. 4568283
  14. 4568283
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4568283
  • VIN: VNKJTUD33FA030885
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
2015 Toyota Yaris CE 68000KM

Key Features:
ACtual pictures are provided , All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee.Prices are subject to change without notice.All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional($499).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.


* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee.Prices are subject to change without notice.All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable , not certified.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoPluto

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 20...
 158,000 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape FWD...
 182,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 121,997 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130

Send A Message