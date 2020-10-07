2015 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

