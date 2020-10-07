Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Yaris

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE BLUETOOTH

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

74,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6113004
  • Stock #: 221VD221
  • VIN: VNKKTUD3XFA022531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel Efficient Commuter! This Extremely Well Maintained Yaris features Bluetooth and a Clean CarFax. 100-point inspection, Certified, Safety Inspected, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.  Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today! 

 

 


_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AUTORAMA

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 105,000 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,000 KM
$19,450 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Maxima P...
 91,000 KM
$19,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Call Dealer

866-727-XXXX

(click to show)

866-727-6298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory