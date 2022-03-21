2015 Toyota Yaris

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8728655

8728655 Stock #: A19366A

A19366A VIN: VNKKTUD30FA024854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Absolutely Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,089 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.