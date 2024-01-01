$16,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
Comfortline w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,850KM
VIN 3VWJ07AT6FM649911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,850 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!
Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!
The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Beetle include:
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Bluetooth
Leatherette Seating
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Hold Assist
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33166
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill hold assist
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Leatherette Seating
AMBIENT LIGHTS
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
