This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Beetle include:

Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Bluetooth
Leatherette Seating
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Hold Assist
A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33166

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

87,850 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,850KM
VIN 3VWJ07AT6FM649911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,850 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Heated Front Seats, Push Button Start, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Beetle include:

Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
Rain Sensing Wipers
Bluetooth
Leatherette Seating
Electronic Stability Control
Hill Hold Assist
A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33166

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill hold assist

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Leatherette Seating
AMBIENT LIGHTS
Power & Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Volkswagen Beetle