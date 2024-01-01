$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
COMFORTLINE MANUAL
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
COMFORTLINE MANUAL
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,500 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL! VERY RARE! COMFORTLINE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! HEATED SEAT!
BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Why Buy New Motors
