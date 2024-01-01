Menu
MANUAL! VERY RARE! COMFORTLINE! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! HEATED SEAT!
BLUETOOTH! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

153,500 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

COMFORTLINE MANUAL

2015 Volkswagen Beetle

COMFORTLINE MANUAL

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWH07AT3FM629467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

