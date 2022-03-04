$18,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2015 Volkswagen Beetle
CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|TONNEAU COVER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8526500
- Stock #: 817520
- VIN: 3VW507AT8FM817520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW507AT8FM817520, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CONVERTIBLE TOP TONNEAU COVER, WIND DEFLECTOR, BLUETOOTH, Black on Tan Leather, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Sirius Satellite Radio, CD/Media Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.