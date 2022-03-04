Menu
2015 Volkswagen Beetle

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|TONNEAU COVER

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526500
  • Stock #: 817520
  • VIN: 3VW507AT8FM817520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VW507AT8FM817520, PWR. CONVERTIBLE TOP, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CONVERTIBLE TOP TONNEAU COVER, WIND DEFLECTOR, BLUETOOTH, Black on Tan Leather, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Sirius Satellite Radio, CD/Media Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 5.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

