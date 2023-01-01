$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Eos
WOLFSBURG EDITION, CONVERTIBLE, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10525971
- Stock #: PC9781
- VIN: WVWFD8AH2FV003740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 89,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 VOLKSWAGEN EOS WOLFSBURG EDITION | 200HP | 2.0L TURBO | 6 SPEED SEQUENTIAL WITH MANUAL MODE | CONVERTIBLE | SPORT SUSPENSION | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | DYNAUDIO | LUMBAR SUPPORT | HILL HOLD ASSIT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | LEATHER SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2015 Volkswagen Eos Wolfsburg Edition is a unique and stylish convertible that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and versatility. This special edition model is named after Wolfsburg, the birthplace of Volkswagen, and it embodies the German automaker's commitment to quality and innovation.
In terms of features, the Eos Wolfsburg Edition comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. It also includes standard safety features such as stability control, anti-lock brakes, and front-seat side airbags, ensuring a safe driving experience. The exterior design of the Eos is sleek and sophisticated, with clean lines and a modern aesthetic. The retractable hardtop seamlessly integrates into the car's design, maintaining a streamlined look whether the roof is up or down.
In summary, the 2015 Volkswagen Eos Wolfsburg Edition is a stylish and versatile convertible that combines a spirited turbocharged engine with a retractable hardtop and a well-appointed interior. It's a car that appeals to those who seek the thrill of open-air driving without sacrificing the comfort and practicality of a hardtop coupe. The Wolfsburg Edition, with its unique styling touches, adds an extra layer of exclusivity to this already impressive convertible.
