2015 Volkswagen Eos

89,999 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Volkswagen Eos

2015 Volkswagen Eos

WOLFSBURG EDITION, CONVERTIBLE, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE

2015 Volkswagen Eos

WOLFSBURG EDITION, CONVERTIBLE, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10525971
  Stock #: PC9781
  VIN: WVWFD8AH2FV003740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9781
  • Mileage 89,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN EOS WOLFSBURG EDITION | 200HP | 2.0L TURBO | 6 SPEED SEQUENTIAL WITH MANUAL MODE | CONVERTIBLE | SPORT SUSPENSION | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | DYNAUDIO | LUMBAR SUPPORT | HILL HOLD ASSIT | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL | LEATHER SEATS | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2015 Volkswagen Eos Wolfsburg Edition is a unique and stylish convertible that offers a blend of performance, comfort, and versatility. This special edition model is named after Wolfsburg, the birthplace of Volkswagen, and it embodies the German automaker's commitment to quality and innovation.







In terms of features, the Eos Wolfsburg Edition comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. It also includes standard safety features such as stability control, anti-lock brakes, and front-seat side airbags, ensuring a safe driving experience. The exterior design of the Eos is sleek and sophisticated, with clean lines and a modern aesthetic. The retractable hardtop seamlessly integrates into the car's design, maintaining a streamlined look whether the roof is up or down.







In summary, the 2015 Volkswagen Eos Wolfsburg Edition is a stylish and versatile convertible that combines a spirited turbocharged engine with a retractable hardtop and a well-appointed interior. It's a car that appeals to those who seek the thrill of open-air driving without sacrificing the comfort and practicality of a hardtop coupe. The Wolfsburg Edition, with its unique styling touches, adds an extra layer of exclusivity to this already impressive convertible.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

