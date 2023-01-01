Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

49,834 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

1.8 TSI Comfortline LOW KM XENON FENDER SOUND NAV NEW TIRES!

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10060476
  Stock #: 20960P

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20960P
  Mileage 49,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Multimedia Package

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

