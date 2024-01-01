Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats , A/C , Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Golf include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>A/C<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Keyless Entry<br>Bluetooth<br>Power & Heated Side Mirrors<br>Touchscreen<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41054

2015 Volkswagen Golf

137,833 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline w/ Heated Front Seats, A/C, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12020497

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline w/ Heated Front Seats, A/C, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12020497
  2. 12020497
  3. 12020497
  4. 12020497
  5. 12020497
  6. 12020497
  7. 12020497
  8. 12020497
  9. 12020497
  10. 12020497
  11. 12020497
  12. 12020497
  13. 12020497
  14. 12020497
  15. 12020497
  16. 12020497
  17. 12020497
  18. 12020497
  19. 12020497
  20. 12020497
  21. 12020497
  22. 12020497
  23. 12020497
  24. 12020497
  25. 12020497
  26. 12020497
  27. 12020497
  28. 12020497
  29. 12020497
  30. 12020497
  31. 12020497
  32. 12020497
  33. 12020497
  34. 12020497
  35. 12020497
  36. 12020497
  37. 12020497
  38. 12020497
  39. 12020497
  40. 12020497
  41. 12020497
  42. 12020497
  43. 12020497
  44. 12020497
  45. 12020497
  46. 12020497
  47. 12020497
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,833KM
VIN 3VW217AU5FM045437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 41054
  • Mileage 137,833 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Front Seats , A/C , Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Golf include:

Heated Front Seats
A/C
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Touchscreen

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41054

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Power & Heated Side Mirrors 
Rear Vents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 13,228 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 35,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 95,180 KM $24,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf