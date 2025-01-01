$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Man 2.0 TDI Comfortline
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,521KM
VIN 3VWRA7AU2FM090446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0446
- Mileage 137,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Interior
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 2.0 TDI 150HP
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: cable shift mechanism
clutch starter interlock vehicle will not start if clutch is not depressed and hydraulic clutch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
