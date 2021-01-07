Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

132,000 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

Trendline Backup Camera Heated Seats

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline Backup Camera Heated Seats

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6380783
  • VIN: 3VW217AU2FM057464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Traded-in and at a Great Price! This Golf features Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels. 100-point inspection, Certified, Safety Inspected, Detailed & Sanitized. Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms. Financing for all credit types. Same Day Approval & Delivery. Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from. Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today! _________________________________________________________ Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

