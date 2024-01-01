2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/ target=_blank>https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/</a> WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family. As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.! As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price. Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUVs! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase. Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas. Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

Contact Seller

$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,000KM
Used
VIN 3VW2K7AJ3FM257627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition,

mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/







WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!

As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.



Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.



Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.

Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westowne Mazda

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 170,000 KM $11,588 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Sport AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 46,308 KM $30,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mitsubishi RVR GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth 67,109 KM $12,988 + tax & lic

Email Westowne Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

Call Dealer

416-232-XXXX

(click to show)

416-232-2011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,588

+ taxes & licensing

Westowne Mazda

416-232-2011

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta