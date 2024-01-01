Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=form-group> <p dir=ltr>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p dir=ltr>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p dir=ltr>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p dir=ltr>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p dir=ltr>*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*</p><p> </p> </div> <br> <div class=form-group> <p> </p> </div> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

109,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan |HIGHLINE|NO ACCIDENT|

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan |HIGHLINE|NO ACCIDENT|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,200KM
VIN 3VWLA7AJ5FM203611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 203611
  • Mileage 109,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TDI
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 225/45 R17H AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

height adjustment
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Heatable Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Lancaster Alloy
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid|NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES| for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid|NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LOW KILOMETRES| 143,150 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van |T-250|148
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van |T-250|148"|Med Rf| 208,000 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan |HIGHLINE|NO ACCIDENT| for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan |HIGHLINE|NO ACCIDENT| 109,200 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta