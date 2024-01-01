Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta include:<br> <br>A/C<br>Cruise Control<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>12v Outlet<br>Power Heated Side Mirrors<br>Rearview Camera<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 42134

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

131,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+ w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12051850

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0L Trendline+ w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,500KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ5FM204055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 131,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / A/C, Cruise Control, Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta include:

A/C
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
12v Outlet
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 42134

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Heated Side Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 66,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 75,414 KM $21,690 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 128,426 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta