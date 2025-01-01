$11,490+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
Location
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,064 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA EFFICIENT, RELIABLE & COMFORTABLE SEDAN German Engineering, Smooth Drive & Everyday Practicality Automatic | 1.8L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | FWD | Fuel-Efficient & Responsive Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History Odometer: 100 064 KM PRICE $ 11490 + TAX AND LICESING Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC) Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC Wholesale Price Available! Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York Call us for more details or to book a test drive!
Queen Auto Group
