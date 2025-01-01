Menu
2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA EFFICIENT, RELIABLE & COMFORTABLE SEDAN German Engineering, Smooth Drive & Everyday Practicality Automatic | 1.8L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | FWD | Fuel-Efficient & Responsive Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History Odometer: 100 064 KM PRICE $ 11490 + TAX AND LICESING Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC) Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC Wholesale Price Available! Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

100,064 KM

$11,490

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

12428397

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,064KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ3FM338594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,064 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA EFFICIENT, RELIABLE & COMFORTABLE SEDAN German Engineering, Smooth Drive & Everyday Practicality Automatic | 1.8L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder | FWD | Fuel-Efficient & Responsive Well-Maintained & Excellent Condition No Accidents, Clean History Odometer: 100 064 KM PRICE $ 11490 + TAX AND LICESING Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC) Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC Wholesale Price Available! Visit us at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York Call us for more details or to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
4 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Rear map lights
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3.68 Axle Ratio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: touchscreen
auxiliary input and SiriusXM satellite radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
$11,490

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2015 Volkswagen Jetta