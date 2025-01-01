Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1759786633739_7957196031073057 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TSI HIGHLINE SEL</strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong> Special Price: $<span> </span>AS IS </strong><br></strong></p><p><span>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. </span><strong><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong><span>.</span></strong></p><p>Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><p><br><strong><span>Prices </span></strong><span>may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><strong><span><strong>VEHICLE SOLD AS IS <span> </span></strong></span></strong><span>The motor vehicle sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p><br><strong><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span><span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</span></strong></p><p><strong><br><strong>Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .</strong></strong></p><p><strong><br><span>View our inventory:</span><span> </span><strong>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</strong></strong></p><p><strong><br><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1759786633739_7673823360062924 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></strong></p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

106,830 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.8 TSI Auto Highline SEL

Watch This Vehicle
13049918

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.8 TSI Auto Highline SEL

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,830KM
VIN 3VWL07AJ2FM239470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,830 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TSI HIGHLINE SEL

 Special Price: $ AS IS 

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.

Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.


VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.


Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .


View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/


Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Forward Collision Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation control
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
Engine: 1.8L TSI
3.50 AXLE RATIO

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 225/45 R17H AS

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

height adjustment
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Heatable Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 17 Lancaster Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2010 Porsche Boxster 2Dr Roadster S for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Porsche Boxster 2Dr Roadster S 51,700 KM $37,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator North 4x4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator North 4x4 153,800 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo S60 B5 AWD Momentum for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volvo S60 B5 AWD Momentum 64,500 KM $34,490 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2015 Volkswagen Jetta